Dana White discusses the future of Maycee Barber following second consecutive loss at UFC 258

Dana White discussed the future of women’s flyweight Maycee Barber following her second consecutive loss at last night’s UFC 258 event.

Barber (8-2 MMA) had entered last night’s co-headliner in hopes of rebounding from her first career loss as a professional. ‘The Future’ was coming off a unanimous decision setback to veteran Roxanne Modafferi in her most previous effort at UFC 246.

Prior to that loss, Maycee had gone a perfect 8-0 in her young career, spawning Dana White and many others to peg her as a future champion.

As for Alexa Grasso (13-3 MMA), the Mexican standout had entered yesterday’s UFC 258 co-main event with Maycee Barber looking to build off the momentum from her most recent win over Ji Yeon Kim.

Last night’s Grasso vs. Barber bout proved to be a thrilling contest. Alexa seemingly got the better of Maycee in the standup over the opening two rounds before the young prospect made a surging comeback in round three. Unfortunately for Maycee Barber, her late success did not prove to be enough as the judges in attendance awarded Alexa Grasso with a unanimous decision victory.

Dana White reacted to Barber’s second consecutive loss during last night’s UFC 258 post-fight press conference.

“She’s a savage,” White told reporters (via MMAJunkie). “She’s a savage. She’s one of the most ambitious and toughest young women that I’ve ever met. So I expect nothing but big things from her. She’s a baby still. She’s young. She’s got nothing but time.

“I know she put this unbelievable pressure on herself to be a champion before Jon Jones, and it’s good to set goals for yourself,” Dana White said. “But she’s a baby, she’s got nothing but time, and she’s only going to get better.”

Do you agree?