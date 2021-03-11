Boxing legend Mike Tyson says Derrick Lewis vs. Curtis Blaydes was the “Fight of the Year” and praised Lewis for his massive knockout power.

Lewis picked up one of the biggest upset wins of 2021 when he KOed Blaydes with a nasty uppercut in the main event of UFC Vegas 19. Lewis was a +350 betting underdog heading into the fight and he shocked the world when he caught Blaydes right on the chin after a sloppy takedown shot. Lewis is one of the best heavyweights in the sport, not to mention one of MMA’s best personalities, so it’s not surprising he has caught the attention of Tyson. From one KO artist to another, there seems to be a lot of mutual appreciation here.

Speaking to UFC president Dana White on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast, Tyson praised Lewis and Blaydes for their heavyweight battle in a way only Tyson himself can.

“So listen man, I like the heavyweights that they have. I saw Derrick Lewis do a devastating KO. That was the ‘Fight of the Year.’ Knockout. Sleeping. He was sleeping. But you know what scared me? The second punch he hit him with. It didn’t look like it hit him, but man. That second one, oh God,” Tyson said. “I’m glad he’s okay after that.”

“He was out and he got hit with two more when he was out,” White added.

Anytime you’re getting praised by the biggest boxing superstar of all time it’s a big deal, so Lewis will likely be happy to hear the nice things Tyson said about him and the fight. As for what’s next for Lewis, he initially called out Alistair Overeem following the win, but the UFC recently cut “Ubereem.” Tyson suggested that Lewis instead fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

“I want to see him fight (Rozenstruik),” Tyson said.

