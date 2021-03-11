Darren Till is the “biggest challenge” for Israel Adesanya at middleweight according to coach

Israel Adesanya’s coach, Eugene Bareman, believes there are only two fights for him at middleweight.

After Adesanya lost to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 for the light heavyweight many wondered who would be next. There are three big fights in Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa, and Kevin Holland vs Derek Brunson. However, according to Bareman, the only fights that make sense are the rematch with Whittaker or fighting Till.

“There’s no Marvin Vettori, there’s no Paulo Costa. There’s Darren Till. Darren Till needs to win,” Bareman said to Submission Radio. “And Robert Whittaker because he’s one of our brethren, he’s one of our brothers, he’s a Kiwi. So, there’s two fights. Then what do we do? Jan wins a couple, we win a couple. I don’t know, that is just me throwing stuff out there. You are on the right path. The problem with middleweight at the moment is Israel has gotten himself in a position where he cleaned it out, a lot of it.”

Israel Adesanya and Darren Till have also taken shots at one another leaving many to think the fight is next. According to Bareman, not only is Till the front runner to face “The Last Stylebender,” but the Englishman is his toughest challenge.

“How is Robert Whittaker the front runner? I don’t want to say bad things about Robert but it wasn’t a competitive fight. He didn’t touch us,” Bareman added about Adesanya’s next fight. “How is that the front runner when the fight wasn’t competitive? The front runner for us is the biggest challenge, and at the moment it seems to be that Darren Till could have a style that possibly gives Israel a few problems.”

In order for Darren Till to get the shot against Israel Adesanya, he will need to beat Marvin Vettori on April 10.

Would you like to see Israel Adesanya vs Darren Till?