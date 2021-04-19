Mike Perry shares footage of his sparring session with Jake Paul following “light work” claim

UFC welterweight Mike Perry has shared some footage of his sparring session with Jake Paul after the YouTube sensation dubbed him “light work”.

Paul (3-0) returned to the squared circle yesterday evening in Atlanta for a scheduled eight-round boxing match with former mixed martial arts champion Ben Askren (19-2 MMA).

The highly anticipated bout did not last long, as Jake Paul dropped Ben Askren with a right hand just a minute into the fight which ultimately forced a referee stoppage.

Following Paul’s second straight knockout win, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier expressed his interest in seeing Jake fight welterweight Mike Perry next time out.

Jake Paul responded to Poirier’s suggestion by sharing a clip of ‘Platinum’ saying that “you kicked my ass” right after their recent sparring session.

He was light work In his own words “you kicked my ass” I want to see Jake Paul vs. Dustin Prober https://t.co/SnkbdjidMb pic.twitter.com/QXk9hjYGQ5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

While there was no debating his words from the video, Mike Perry did share his side of the story, along with some footage of his own in a post on Instagram.

“The only clip we got. Go ahead and post some @jakepaul , I took your best shots and walked you down all day. We all know I’m not hard to hit but I’m gonna focus on that now. You know there was no danger in boxing a wrestler last night and you gave me a chance to punch you in the face (and I did) and I respected it but you mistook that and that’s my fault. I show up with my girl and baby so I don’t bring drama.”

Mike Perry continued:

“I show up and fight. I was a fan after you sparred me. You showed heart and you’re already successful and you seemed to have a strong team (power in numbers) but you’re a spoiled brat and I’m rich in life. You’re broke with a bunch of fake yes men around you that you pay for. I don’t fuck with nobody and all the money in the world can’t make you real like me.”

What do you think of the footage and comments shared by Mike Perry regarding his sparring session with Jake Paul?