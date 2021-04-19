Darren Till praises Jake Paul and Colby Covington following Saturday’s Triller event in Atlanta

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till praised both Jake Paul and Colby Covington following Saturday night’s Triller event.

Paul (3-0), a YouTuber turned boxer, squared off with Askren (19-2 MMA), a former MMA world champion, in a scheduled eight-round boxing match Saturday evening.

The result was another first round knockout for Jake Paul, who flattened ‘Funky’ early in the opening round with a right hand (see that here).

Many MMA fighters were quick to blast Paul for his post-fight antics following his impressive showing against Askren. However, Darren Till was not one of them.

The Liverpool native took to Twitter shortly following the events conclusion where he scoffed at the MMA fighters “getting so hurt” over what Jake Paul is doing. While doing so the fan favorite middleweight also praised Colby Covington.

Check out the posts made by Darren Till below:

Tough but be getting hurt by all this chatter?

Same with the Colby act, I actually love it.

It’s all bravado and at the moment it’s all great for the new eyes that are coming to our sport.

I’d like to think that the fight wasn’t fixed I don’t think it was.

So what he done to Ben — D (@darrentill2) April 18, 2021

Was beautiful — D (@darrentill2) April 18, 2021

“Am I the only one not getting offended by all this Jake paul trash talk out of him & his team? All these MMA fighters getting so hurt by what he’s doing, Hahahahaha sensitive little souls. I can see past all the bullshit. It’s all talk, just relax all u. How can u all be so tough but be getting hurt by all this chatter?”

Darren Till continued:

“Same with the Colby (Covington) act, I actually love it. It’s all bravado and at the moment it’s all great for the new eyes that are coming to our sport. I’d like to think that the fight wasn’t fixed I don’t think it was. So what he done to Ben was beautiful.”

Darren Till was slated to compete earlier this month against Marvin Vettori, but was ultimately forced to pullout of that contest due to injury.

Are you surprised by the comments made by Till following Saturday’s Triller event in Atlanta? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!