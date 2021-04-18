Nate Diaz scolds Conor McGregor for his recent remarks: “You’re supposed to learn and grow in this game grasshopper, not keep f*cking up the same way”

UFC standouts Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor renewed their long-standing rivalry on Sunday afternoon exchanging numerous jabs on social media.

Diaz and McGregor of course have a long and storied history having fought two times in the past at UFC 196 and UFC 202. In the pairs first encounter, ‘The Stockton Native’ weathered an early storm from the Irishman before turning tide and putting Conor away with a rear-naked choke in round two.

In their highly anticipated rematch, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz would go to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of a razor close majority decision ruling.

The pair reignited their rivalry today after Conor McGregor took to social media where he insinuated that Nate Diaz was previously on steroids.

Diaz obviously took exception to those remarks and the pair began taking jabs back and forth.

After McGregor requested that Jeff Novitzky and the UFC provide him with his 50 clean drug tests jacket, this so he could wipe his ass with it, Nate Diaz replied with the following diss.

“@TheNotoriousMMA so I brought McGregor fast to life for you and you didn’t use it against Mayweather, Khabib or Dustin Poirier? You’re supposed to learn and grow in this game grasshopper, not keep fucking up the same way like a rookie.”

Nate Diaz continued:

“I’m write up a Diaz conditioning system to show how it’s really done anyway and shit on this stupid ass McGregor fast bullshit. This dumb fuck just copy’s all my moves anyway. Trying to get on a bike and swim and shit.”

Nate Diaz is set to make his return to the Octagon at next month’s UFC 262 event for a welterweight fight with top division contender Leon Edwards. The bout will be his first fight since November of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in a bout for the promotions one-off BMF title.

As for Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion will return to action on July 10 for a highly anticipated trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier.