Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat event

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat fight card featured the return of Mike Perry who squared off with Michael Seals.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 0-1 Boxing), a former UFC welterweight, had last competed back in April where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. ‘Platinum’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances and was thus looking to make a statement this evening.

Meanwhile, Michael Seals (25-3 Boxing) had most previously competed back in August, where he scored a TKO victory over Jose Antonio Abreu.

Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs Seals’ contest proved to be a highly entertaining seven-round affair. Mike Perry actually did well while at range, landing a number of crisp shots on the boxing veteran. However, in round four Michael Seals was able to drop ‘Platinum’ with a big left and the tide appeared to be shifting. To his credit, Perry bounced back well and pressed forward in the final round of the contest.

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)

