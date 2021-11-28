Pros react after Mike Perry defeats Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat event

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat fight card featured the return of Mike Perry who squared off with Michael Seals.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 0-1 Boxing), a former UFC welterweight, had last competed back in April where he suffered a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. ‘Platinum’ had gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances and was thus looking to make a statement this evening.

Meanwhile, Michael Seals (25-3 Boxing) had most previously competed back in August, where he scored a TKO victory over Jose Antonio Abreu.

Tonight’s ‘Perry vs Seals’ contest proved to be a highly entertaining seven-round affair. Mike Perry actually did well while at range, landing a number of crisp shots on the boxing veteran. However, in round four Michael Seals was able to drop ‘Platinum’ with a big left and the tide appeared to be shifting. To his credit, Perry bounced back well and pressed forward in the final round of the contest.

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Perry vs Seals’ below:

These MMa guys need to use the collar tie and these refs need to let them clinch . Let go team #mma @triller — Eric Albarracin (@CPTdasAmericas) November 28, 2021

It has always been Mike Perry's destiny to fight in a triangle in Texas.#TriadCombat — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) November 28, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Mike Perry defeating Michael Seals:

