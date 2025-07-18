Daniel Rodriguez explains importance of UFC 318 fight against Kevin Holland

Daniel Rodriguez Eyes Rankings Return

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday, Daniel Rodriguez said he thinks that he can put on a show with Kevin Holland to give the fans what they are expecting (via MMAJunkie).

“Definitely – I’ve said it multiple times in my career, because this is actually the third time we’re scheduled to fight,” Rodriguez said during Wednesday’s media day. “The fans want it, I want it, he wants it – everyone’s excited for it. Definitely one of those fights I feel like I had to – I can’t end my career not knowing what would have happened, so it’s a great matchup.”

Rodriguez is 38 years old, so the time to make one final push to the top of the welterweight division is now. “D-Rod” feels he is ready to get back in the top 15.

“It’s huge,” Rodriguez said. “It would definitely be one of the biggest wins of my career. I feel like it’ll put me back in the rankings, and yeah, it’s an amazing fight. I’m going to go out there and try my hardest to win.”

If you can’t watch the UFC 318 action live, BJPenn.com has you covered. Keep it locked on our homepage for live updates throughout the event on Saturday, including live results and video highlights of the big fights.