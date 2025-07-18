Daniel Rodriguez explains importance of UFC 318 fight against Kevin Holland

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 18, 2025

Daniel Rodriguez feels he can return to the official UFC welterweight rankings if he defeats Kevin Holland.

Daniel Rodriguez

Rodriguez and Holland are set to collide on the main card of UFC 318. The action will be held inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday. Going into fight night, Holland sits at the No. 13 spot on the 170-pound rankings, while Rodriguez is trying to find his way back on that list.

If he can snag his third straight victory, perhaps Rodriguez will have a number next to his name once again.

Daniel Rodriguez Eyes Rankings Return

Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday, Daniel Rodriguez said he thinks that he can put on a show with Kevin Holland to give the fans what they are expecting (via MMAJunkie).

“Definitely – I’ve said it multiple times in my career, because this is actually the third time we’re scheduled to fight,” Rodriguez said during Wednesday’s media day. “The fans want it, I want it, he wants it – everyone’s excited for it. Definitely one of those fights I feel like I had to – I can’t end my career not knowing what would have happened, so it’s a great matchup.”

Rodriguez is 38 years old, so the time to make one final push to the top of the welterweight division is now. “D-Rod” feels he is ready to get back in the top 15.

“It’s huge,” Rodriguez said. “It would definitely be one of the biggest wins of my career. I feel like it’ll put me back in the rankings, and yeah, it’s an amazing fight. I’m going to go out there and try my hardest to win.”

