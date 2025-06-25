Kevin Holland gets unranked opponent in 4th UFC fight of 2025

By BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

If you thought Kevin Holland would be getting a ranked opponent after taking out Vicente Luque earlier this month, think again.

Kevin Holland, UFC, MMA

Holland met Luque, a staple of the welterweight top-15, at UFC 316. He won the fight with a second-round anaconda choke—a finish so slick it earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

It was Holland’s second win in a row, after defeating Gunnar Nelson at in London this past March. That brings him to 2-0 in his latest stint as a welterweight, after some tough losses up at middleweight. Now ranked No. 14 in the division, it would be affair to assume he’d get a ranked opponent. Especially after he called for fights with Carlos Prates and Colby Covington.

Apparently, the UFC has other plans.

On Wednesday afternoon, MMA Fighting confirmed rumors that Holland will take on Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318.

Kevin Holland meets Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318

UFC 318 goes down on July 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana. It is not yet clear whether Holland and Rodriguez will meet on the main card or undercard. One way or the other, it’s an exciting fight.

While Rodriguez is not currently ranked, he briefly cracked the top-15 in the past, and has been hovering just outside the rankings for years. He’s also on a two-fight streak in the welterweight division right now. In his last fight, he scored an impressive knockout over fellow veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio. That was preceded by a split decision win over Alex Morono.

He and Holland were actually scheduled to meet at UFC 279 in 2022, but the fight fell apart at the last minute, when multiple fighters got new opponents thanks to a disastrous scale fail from Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 318 will be headlined by a lightweight scrap between Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway. It will be their third meeting, and the final fight of Poirier’s legendary career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Rodriguez Kevin Holland UFC

Related

Jon Jones training

Jon Jones announces new business venture following UFC retirement

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Ray Longo

Merab Dvalishvili's coach sends stern warning to Umar Nurmagomedov on potential rematch

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

The head coach of Merab Dvalishvili doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov would fare much better against his fighter in a rematch.

Charles Oliveira
Dustin Poirier

Former Charles Oliveira opponent reveals key to defeating Ilia Topuria at UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 25, 2025

A former opponent of Charles Oliveira believes he knows what “do Bronx” must do to defeat Ilia Topuria.

Mark Zuckerberg, Dana White, UFC
Mark Zuckerberg

Dana White extends UFC offer to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could end up competing under the UFC banner, according to Dana White.

Joe Rogan, Liver King, UFC
UFC

'Liver King' arrested after flying to Austin to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan

BJ Penn Staff - June 25, 2025

Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King, is in custody after flying to Austin, Texas, to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira

UFC 317 | Pro fighters make their picks for Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira title fight

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2025
Ben Askren, UFC, MMA
UFC

Ben Askren’s wife provides update on his current condition

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Ben Askren’s wife Amy has provided an update on his condition as the MMA community continues to pray for his recovery.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall’s dad isn’t happy with how UFC announced heavyweight title promotion

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has given his thoughts about how the UFC announced that his son was the new undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier gives Jon Jones his flowers following UFC retirement announcement: “I was the best I’ve ever been when Jon beat me”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given Jon Jones his flowers in the wake of the latter’s mixed martial arts retirement.

Jon Jones
UFC

Police release new body cam footage in case against Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2025

Albuquerque Police have released new body cam footage as Jon Jones’ latest legal troubles continue to unfold.