Kevin Holland gets unranked opponent in 4th UFC fight of 2025

If you thought Kevin Holland would be getting a ranked opponent after taking out Vicente Luque earlier this month, think again.

Holland met Luque, a staple of the welterweight top-15, at UFC 316. He won the fight with a second-round anaconda choke—a finish so slick it earned him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

It was Holland’s second win in a row, after defeating Gunnar Nelson at in London this past March. That brings him to 2-0 in his latest stint as a welterweight, after some tough losses up at middleweight. Now ranked No. 14 in the division, it would be affair to assume he’d get a ranked opponent. Especially after he called for fights with Carlos Prates and Colby Covington.

Apparently, the UFC has other plans.

On Wednesday afternoon, MMA Fighting confirmed rumors that Holland will take on Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318.