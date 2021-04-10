Pros react after Marvin Vettori defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23

Today’s UFC Vegas 23 event was headlined by a key middleweight bout featuring Marvin Vettori taking on short-notice replacement Kevin Holland.

Vettori (17-4-1 MMA) was originally slated to square off with Darren Till at the event. However, the Liverpool native was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury.

Thankfully, fellow middleweight contender Kevin Holland was eager to get back in the Octagon following his dismal showing against Derek Brunson, and thus Vettori was able to remain on the card.

‘The Italian Dream’ had entered today’s UFC Vegas 23 headliner with Kevin Holland on a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a dominant decision victory over Jack Hermansson.

Vettori’s most previous loss had come by way of split decision to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in April of 2018, a fight which the Italian is eager to get back.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (21-7 MMA) saw his five-fight winning streak snapped by Derek Brunson in his most recent effort on March 20. Prior to that setback, ‘Trailblazer’ had earned a sensational knockout win over Jacare Souza at UFC 256.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 23 headliner proved to be a one-sided affair. Marvin Vettori used the same blueprint as Derek Brunson to frustrate Kevin Holland on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The Italian showcased his strong wrestling skills to dominate ‘Trailblazer’ on the canvas.

Official UFC Vegas 23 Result: Marvin Vettori def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Vettori defeating Holland below:

Make or break … — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2021

@MarvinVettori legitimately believes he’s already the champ 🧠💪🏼 let’s see how this plays out #UFCVegas23 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) April 10, 2021

Holland looks like he means business #UFCVegas23 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2021

Slippery slippery! But Holland looking sharp despite all the sliding — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

Holland has underrated defence. #UFCVegas23 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2021

Vettori needs to get this fight down early this round to chip away with some damage against Holland. KH is a tough out for anyone in that division because of his length. It allows him to be creative and harder to hit. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

That was a beautiful pass into mount. Holland needs to move. #UFCVegas23 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 10, 2021

It dont matter all the moves you know, if your to weak to use them. — phil baroni (@philbaroni) April 10, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland:

Big Mouth needs some takedown defense — Funky (@Benaskren) April 10, 2021

The game ain’t based on sympathy #mma — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 10, 2021

I feel like Marvin Vettori owes me money for the blueprint! #UFCVegas23 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 10, 2021

Who would you like to see Marvin Vettori fight next following his victory over Kevin Holland this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!