UFC Des Moines Results: Daniel Rodriguez stops Santiago Ponzinibbio (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Des Moines results, including the welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Daniel Rodriguez.

Ponzinibbio (30-9 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a TKO victory over Carlston Harris this past January in Las Vegas. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the ‘Argentine Dagger’, who had previously suffered Octagon defeats to Muslim Salikhov and Kevin Holland respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodriguez (19-5 MMA) was most recently seen in action last October, where he scored a split decision win over Alex Morono. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘D-Rod’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Neil Magny, Ian Machado Garry and Kevlin Gastelum.

Veterans collide in the Octagon 😮‍💨@SPonzinibbioMMA vs Daniel Rodriguez [ #UFCDesMoines LIVE NOW on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/p1UvJJJsyB — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2025

Round one of this welterweight matchup begins and Daniel Rodriguez gets things started with a stiff jab. He follows that up with a low kick. Santiago Ponzinibbio returns fire with a leg kick of his own. ‘D-Rod’ looks quite a bit bigger than ‘Ponz’ this evening. Both men appear happy to stand and strike early, trading jabs and low kicks. The ‘Argentine Dager’ with a hard inside low kick. Rodriguez with a jab to the body. Another low kick from Ponzinibbio. He attempts a body kick, but it is blocked. Daniel Rodriguez continues to go to the body with his punches. Santiago Ponzinibbio with another good inside low kick. ‘D-Rod’ with a left hook in return. ‘Ponz’ with a nice body kick. Rodriguez looks to come forward with punches, but ‘Ponz’ avoids the flurry. An overhand right falls short for Santiago Ponzinibbio. He attempts to shoot for a takedown but it is not there. He tries and kick and slips. Daniel Rodriguez jumps on him with a left hook as he returns to his feet. That appeared to rock the Argentine. ‘D-Rod’ with a good 1-2. Ponzinibbio is backing up now. Rodriguez with a nice right hook. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this welterweight matchup begins and Daniel Rodriguez immediately lands a jab and then a low kick. Santiago Ponzinibbio with a nice right to the body. ‘D-Rod’ with a left to the mid-section. ‘Ponz’ with a straight right. Rodriguez answers with a body shot. A right hook and then a low kick from the Argentine. Daniel returns fire with a nice 1-2. Santiago with a good shot down the middle. Rodriguez eats it and answers with a 1-2. He appears very confident at the moment. The fighters continue to trade small combos. Santiago Ponzinibbio shoots in for a takedown, but ‘D-Rod’ shakes that off with relative ease. Another shot from ‘Ponz’, but once again it is defended. Ponzinibbio with a nice 1-2 on the break. He shoots in again but once again the American defends the shot. ‘D-Rod’ is breathing a little heavy now. Santiago seems to sense it and is now applying a lot of pressure. He’s swinging big shots but struggling to find the range. Another takedown attempt and this time ‘Ponz’ gets it done. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this welterweight contest begins and Santiago Ponzinibbio comes forward with a 1-2 and then a low kick. Daniel Rodriguez definitely appears to be slowing down here. He lands a decent counter right hook, but ‘Ponz’ cracks him with a low kick. A big left hook and Santiago goes down. This one is all over. WOW!

WOOOW! Daniel Rodriguez finishes Santiago Ponzinibbio in round 3!! #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/vZ32qvLI6P — Haduucken III (@HaduuckenIII) May 4, 2025

LEFT HOOK PUTS HIM DOWN 😳 Daniel Rodriguez earns the 3rd round TKO 👏 [ #UFCDesMoines LIVE NOW on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/OoCU9Cmiis — UFC (@ufc) May 4, 2025

Official UFC Des Moines Results: Daniel Rodriguez def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via TKO (punch) in Round 3

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following his TKO victory over Ponzinibbio this evening in Iowa?