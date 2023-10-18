UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez handed lengthy suspensions from the NAC
UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez have both reportedly been handed suspensions from the NAC.
As many fans will now know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s working relationship with USADA will end at the start of 2024. However, while that may be the case, there are still fighters who can receive suspensions for failing a test.
Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez are both UFC veterans in their own right. They’ve had some highs and some lows throughout the course of their respective careers, but unfortunately, this one is going to be a low.
As reported by MMA Junkie, both Harris and Rodriguez have received suspensions from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).
A spell on the shelf for Harris and Rodriguez
“Tuesday, a Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) official informed MMA Junkie the longtime UFC fighter received a one-year suspension and a $392.60 legal fee fine after a positive June 24 test for drostanalone and its metabolites. Since the test was out of competition, there was no purse fine.
Harris will be eligible to return June 24, 2024.”
“The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) informed MMA Junkie of the suspension along with a $157.04 legal fee after it was announced at a monthly commission meeting. Since the test was out of competition, there was no purse to be fined. Rodriguez will be eligible to return Jan. 28, 2024.”
At this point, it’s not yet known what the promotion will do following these suspensions. Harris will be 41 by the time he’s eligible to return, whereas Rodriguez will be 37.
What are your thoughts on the suspensions handed down to Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez? Do you believe the UFC will release either man from their contract? Let us know what you think on this and anything USADA-related, BJPENN Nation!
