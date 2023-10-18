UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez handed lengthy suspensions from the NAC

UFC fighters Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez have both reportedly been handed suspensions from the NAC.

As many fans will now know, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s working relationship with USADA will end at the start of 2024. However, while that may be the case, there are still fighters who can receive suspensions for failing a test.

Walt Harris and Daniel Rodriguez are both UFC veterans in their own right. They’ve had some highs and some lows throughout the course of their respective careers, but unfortunately, this one is going to be a low.

As reported by MMA Junkie, both Harris and Rodriguez have received suspensions from the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

