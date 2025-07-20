UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez defeats Kevin Holland (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 318 results, including the welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez.

Holland (28-14 MMA) will enter the bout sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Vicente Luque just over one month ago at UFC 316 (see that here). ‘Trailblazer’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Daniel Rodirguez (20-5 MMA) is also riding a two-fight win streak, his most recent bout resulting in a TKO victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. ‘D-Rod’ has gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Round one of this welterweight contest begins and the fighters quickly get to work. Daniel Rodriguez with a nice combination. Kevin Holland circles and lands a low kick. A good counter from ‘D-Rod’. Holland forces the clinch and pushes his oppoent against the cage. Rodriguez breaks free and gets back to range. Holland shoots in and tries a takedown. He can’t get it but lands a nice shot on the break. Both men with nice low kicks. ‘Trailblazer’ lands another. A sneaky left from Rodriguez. Holland answers with a low kick. Another good punch from ‘D-Rod’. Holland replies with a good kick and then a straight right. A jab now from ‘Big Mouth’. He appears to have settled in now. Daniel Rodriguez leaps in with several shots but nothing really connects flush. Kevin Holland looks to close the distance but gets clipped in the process. Rodriguez rushes in but can’t find another clean punch. Holland appears to be ok and lands a left over the top. A good jab in return from ‘D-Rod’. A good left now from Rodriguez, but Holland replies with a 3-punch combination. A good kick from Daniel Rodriguez. Kevin answers with one of his own just before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 318 welterweight matchup begins and Daniel Rodriguez misses with a low kick. Kevin Holland with a nice counter left. He shoots for a takedown, but ‘D-Rod’ easily defends. A big left hook from Rodriguez stumbles Holland. He eventually goes down and Rodriguez leaps on him. He opts to stand up and welcomes Holland back to his feet. ‘Trailblazer’ dives for a takedown. It is not there. Another big right and another from ‘D-Rod’. Holland goes down again. Rodriguez opts to go into guard and then passes to half guard. He finally listens to his corner and allows Kevin Holland back to his feet. Holland seems to have recovered. He lands a nice punch and then dives in and completes a takedown with 90-seconds remaining in the round. Holland jumps on a d’arce choke as Rodriguez scrambles to his feet. ‘D-Rod’ escapes but then eats a big right. A nice right hand and Holland is down again. But that might have been a takedown attempt. Daniel Rodriguez looks for a standing guillotine. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Daniel Rodriguez lands a weak low kick to start. Kevin Holland fires off two wild punches that both miss the mark. A good left jab to the body by ‘D-Rod’. He lands a nice right hand over the top right after that. Holland replies with a body kick. Not much on that though. Rodriguez leaps in with a pair of hooks and then a low kick. Holland with a big uppercut that drops his opponent. ‘Trailblazer’ swards on him with ground and pound. Rodriguez scrambles and Kevin Holland with a d’arce choke. He let’s that go and then lands a flurry of shots. Daniel Rodriguez is trying to fire back but is in bad shape here. A huge right and Rodriguez is rocked. He tries a takedown but can’t keep top position. Kevin Holland jumps on a choke. Daniel Rodriguez escapes and takes top position. This is wild. Under 90-seconds remain. ‘D-Rod’ moves to mount and begins to unload big shots. He locks up a guillotine choke. Kevin Holland escapes. Rodriguez moves back to mount. He’s so tired but raining down punches. The horn sounds. What a fight!

Official UFC 318 Results: Daniel Rodriguez def. Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Rodriguez fight next following his victory over Holland this evening in Louisiana?