Mike Perry issues 8 Mile-inspired callout of Jake Paul

Polarizing UFC welterweight “Platinum” Mike Perry is the latest MMA star to call for a fight with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

Paul has been the talk of the combat sports world after he picked up a brutal knockout victory over former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard last month.

In the wake of that win, Paul has called out a host of MMA stars, such as Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. He’s also been called out by a long list of top fighters and athletes himself, the most recent being the ever outspoken Perry.

Perry issued self-deprecating callout of Paul on Twitter on Friday, channeling Eminem in the movie 8 Mile. See it below:

I am white , I am a fuckin bum, I did live in a trailer with my mom, and @jakepaul parents have a real good marriage, this guy don’t wanna battle , he shook cuz ain’t no such thing as half way crooks ! I’m outty, tel these people something they don’t know about me ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 18, 2020

“I am white, I am a fuckin bum, I did live in a trailer with my mom, and Jake Paul’s parents have a real good marriage, this guy don’t wanna battle, he shook cuz ain’t no such thing as half way crooks! I’m outty, tell these people something they don’t know about me!”

Mike Perry last fought at UFC 255, when he lost a decision to Tim Means. In his next most recent fight, he picked up a decision win over Mickey Gall. Outside of his MMA career, Perry is 0-1 as a professional boxer.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is 2-0 as a pro boxer, having made his debut with a TKO over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib earlier this year. He followed that win with his viral knockout of Robinson.

Do you want to see Mike Perry fight Jake Paul?