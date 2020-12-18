UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in results

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens for the final time this year with the stacked UFC Vegas 17 card out of the APEX facility in Las Vegas.

The UFC Vegas 17 card was originally expected to be headlined by a welterweight showdown between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. When Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, however, that fight was rescheduled for January, and a welterweight fight between Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Geoff Neal—both ranked contenders—was promoted to the main event spot.

UFC Vegas 17 will be co-headlined by a bantamweight showdown between former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and rising contender Marlon “Chito” Vera. In this matchup, Aldo will look to bounce back from losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan in his first two bantamweight fights, while Vera will look to build on the momentum of a UFC 252 win over the formerly unbeaten Sean O’Malley.

Other highlights of the card include a welterweight fight between rising contenders Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams, a bantamweight fight between Rob Font and Marlon Moraes, and appearances from established names like Gillian Robertson, Marcin Tybura and Anthony Pettis.

On Friday morning, the stars of the UFC Vegas 17 card stepped onto the scale to weigh in for battle. Get the full weigh-in results for the cards below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 17 Main Card | 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Stephen Thompson () vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Jose Aldo (136) vs. Marlon Vera (135)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5)

Rob Font () vs. Marlon Moraes (135.5)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Taila Santos ()

Greg Hardy (266) vs. Marcin Tybura ()

UFC Vegas 17 Undercard | 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+