Mike Jackson responds to Dean Barry’s comments that he didn’t want to fight: “I tried to give that f*cker the benefit of the doubt”

UFC welterweight Mike Jackson isn’t pleased with Dean Barry’s comments that he wanted out.

In the opening prelim bout of UFC Vegas 52, ‘The Truth’ faced off against ‘The Sniper’. However, it quickly became apparent that the fight wasn’t exactly going to go off without a hitch.

Early into the bout, Barry landed a kick that went a bit low, which promoted the referee to warn him. Seconds later, the Irishman then landed a devastating spinning kick to Jackson’s groin, which caused a long pause in the action. Eventually, the fight resumed, but once again stopped after Barry eye-gouged his opponent.

After three fouls in a little over three minutes in the cage, the fight was ruled a disqualification win for Jackson. However, that decision didn’t sit well with Dean Barry. On Twitter, he made a video discussing the loss, stating that he didn’t think Jackson was that affected by the fouls.

“To be honest with you, I thought he took the easy way out there. Didn’t want to stay, didn’t want to continue fighting. Even when I kicked him low, he was talking on the ground to me for ages. Like, if you get hit in the nuts, you can’t be talking like that. Same with the eye poke. Straight after the ref called the fight off, he was fine. Both eyes open perfectly. [Before], he said he can’t open his eyes.”

Barry later deleted the video, along with his entire Twitter account. However, the story was quickly picked up by many outlets, and noticed by Mike Jackson as well. Despite not bashing his opponent following the bout, ‘The Truth’ has decided to shift course. Jackson has now stated that he believes Barry is a dirty fighter.

“I tried to give that fucker the benefit of the doubt, then that white fragility kicked in. [@deanbarry92] is a dirty fighter, period. He didn’t want to fight, he thought he could use dirty tricks to force a win; his bad. Take your broke ass back to Ireland.”

