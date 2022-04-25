Conor McGregor hints at UFC return: “The count down is on”

Conor McGregor appears to be inching closer to a return to the UFC.

McGregor has not fought since he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. Since the injury, he had surgery but has recently been back in the gym as he looks to be nearly fully recovered. With that, he posted to Instagram that the countdown is on for his next fight.

“Right hook tastiness, catch you soon the count down is on,” McGregor wrote.

When and who McGregor fights in his return is still uncertain. He still has yet to be fully cleared but it seems all but certain he will fight this year. But, the big question is the opponent and weight class, as he has made it known he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in his first fight back.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said. “I’ve gotten myself down to a lightweight frame, but I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy, I’ve got good energy. Coming back after a gruesome injury, I do not want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he gonna do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him.”

For now, Conor McGregor will continue to rehab his leg and continue to train as he awaits the contract for his return fight. When he does return it will be a massive fight regardless of weight class or who he is facing.

McGregor, of course, is on a two-fight losing streak as he has suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier, with the first coming by KO.

Who would you like to see Conor McGregor fight in his return?