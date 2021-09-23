Miesha Tate forced out of slated UFC main event with Ketlen Vieira

Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has been forced to withdraw from her slated UFC main event with Ketlen Vieira.

Tate (19-7 MMA) and Vieira (11-2 MMA) were scheduled to clash in the headliner of UFC Fight Night 195 on October 16. However, according to a recent report from Sherdog, ‘Cupcake’ has been forced out of the contest after contracting Covid-19.

Tate’s manager, Josh Jones, later confirmed the news to ESPN and said that Miesha is “doing Ok” and hoping to reschedule the Vieira bout as soon as possible.

Miesha Tate recently returned from a five-year hiatus to defeat Marion Reneau via TKO back in July. It was one of the best performances of her illustrious career and she looks to be in fine form to pursue a future title shot at 135lbs.

Meanwhile, Ketlen Vieira is the No. 7 ranked women’s bantamweight contender. The 29-year-old Brazilian is 5-2 overall in the UFC and has notable wins over the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Cat Zingano, and the Sara McMann. Vieira has not fought since February, where she dropped a unanimous decision to Yana Kunitskaya.

Hopefully Miesha Tate, who is one of the best women’s bantamweights in MMA history, can make a full recovery and get back to training soon. The 35-year-old has gone 6-4 during her ten-fight UFC career.

UFC Fight Night 195 now features the following contests:

Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Maryna Munoz vs. Luana Carolina

Marcelo Rojo vs. Daniel Santos

Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi

Nate Landwehr vs. L’udovit Klein

Jordan Wright vs. Julian Marquez

Da Un Jung vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Stay glued to this page for further updates regarding the health of Miesha Tate as they become available.