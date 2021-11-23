Miesha Tate reflects on loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43: “I don’t have any regrets”

UFC women’s bantamweight Miesha Tate reflected on her decision loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, saying “I don’t have any regrets.”

Tate returned to the Octagon after a five-year layoff during the summer and she picked up a TKO win over Marion Reneau to announce her return as a title contender at 135lbs. The UFC then matched her up against Vieira in what could have been a fight that earned her a title shot, but Tate ended up losing via unanimous decision. Following the fight, Tate spoke on the Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha podcast and reflected on her performance.

“I’m really good. I’m in a great place. This is so much different than the first time around, like I’ve said. I have so much more to be grateful for. Before, when I would fight, my fight day would be the last day of my life in my mind. It was the day I died, it was the day that nothing else happened or existed beyond that date. I was obsessed with it and when I would lose, it was crushing and when I would win it was all good. Now, it’s just a moment in time for me. I’m on a journey, I’m enjoying the process, and I’m okay. I’m at peace with this,” Tate said (via MMAFighting.com)

Although Tate lost, she was happy that she showed off an evolution in her game as she was forced to use her striking, landing a career-best 122 significant strikes despite the loss.

“Maybe we weren’t perfect at it but that’s how you evolve. You have to be willing to go out there and test yourself and not just play into your A game. Eventually, you’re gonna run into somebody where you need a solid B game and to evolve those things you’ve got to be willing to push yourself and you’ve got to be willing to take those risks and that’s what I did. It didn’t pay off with a victory but in my mind I still learned a tremendous amount, I had fun, I don’t have any regrets,” Tate said.

What do you think is next for Miesha Tate?