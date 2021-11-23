Just Scrap Radio Ep. 60 with Rob Font, Matt Brown, Louis Smolka, and Vince Morales

The 60th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 44 on December 4.

We’re first joined by the fourth-ranked bantamweight and one-half of the main event in Rob Font (2:10). Next, UFC welterweight, Matt Brown (14:30) joins the program. UFC bantamweight, Louis Smolka (27:32) then comes on. UFC bantamweight, Vince Morales (40:02) closes out the show.

Rob Font opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 44 main event fight against Jose Aldo. He talks about getting the chance to headline another card and against a legend. Font also touches on the state of the bantamweight division and his teammate in Calvin Kattar’s main event fight against Giga Chikadze.

Matt Brown then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 44 fight against Bryan Barberena. Matt talks about his last win over Dhiego Lima and whether or not he was surprised to be fighting Barberena. He then talks about his future in the sport and whether or not he wants legend fights or up and comers. Matt Brown also talks about wanting to be a part of a rumored upcoming Columbus card.

Louis Smolka joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 44 fight against Vince Morales. Louis talks about having to pull out of the Sean O’Malley fight and whether or not he thinks he’ll ever get it back. The Hawaiian then talks about how he didn’t want to take this fight because his main training partner, Ricky Simon is Vince’s cousin.

Vince Morales closes out to the program to preview his UFC Vegas 44 fight against Louis Smolka. Vince discusses if he wanted to take this fight due to Smolka’s relationship with Simon. He then talks about the bantamweight division and what a win over Smolka does for him.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher