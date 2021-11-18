Miesha Tate hopes for 135lbs title shot with impressive win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate hopes for a 135lbs title shot with an impressive win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43.

Tate returned from a five-year layoff this summer and defeated Marion Reneau via TKO in an incredible comeback performance. Following that win, the UFC has booked Tate against top contender Vieira in a matchup between two top-10 ranked fighters at 135lbs. It’s an important fight in a division that is controlled by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who has fought and defeated most of the women in the top-10 already, including Tate. But despite losing to Nunes five years ago in a one-sided fashion, Tate is still holding out hope for a rematch one day and believes that rematch could be coming soon.

Speaking to ESPN ahead of UFC Vegas 43, Tate explained why a big win over Vieira this Saturday should be enough to put her into the top five and potentially give her a title shot.

“I think a dominant win over her for sure puts me in the top five and I understand it could definitely put me in a No. 1 contender conversation. I think it depends on the performance. With a really dominant win, it could make me the next No. 1 contender, because the division has been run by Amanda for so long, since I left. She’s the one that took the belt from me and she’s fought everyone else that has a strong case right now. I’d be on a two-fight win streak. I’m not really sure who has a stronger case if I get a good solid win this coming weekend over Ketlen,” Tate said (via MMAFighting.com).

Do you think Miesha Tate will get the next UFC women’s bantamweight title shot if she comes away with an impressive victory over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 this Saturday?