Chael Sonnen calls a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier “a tough sell”

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen called a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier “a tough sell” for his return fight to the Octagon.

McGregor and Poirier fought twice this year, with McGregor losing via TKO both times. Their fight at UFC 257 resulted in Poirier winning by second-round knockout with punches, but at UFC 264, the fight ended with McGregor breaking his leg. Since then, the Irishman has been out on the sidelines with his injury, but he is hoping that he gets the fourth fight when he returns to the Octagon. However, Sonnen believes that is going to be “a tough sell,” as he explained in a new video. As far as Sonnen goes, there is no reason to book this fight.

“Fighting Dustin Poirier again, man that’s a tough sell. You want to bring the wife back into it, you want to bring the backstories, you want to bring the injury – you’re going to move the needle for sure but you’re going to have to work. It’s a tough sell. Conor couldn’t beat Dustin when Conor was training his ass off. Conor got re-motivated, reinvigorated, retrained, and couldn’t beat Dustin. We don’t know what Conor was doing for preparation but we know he was doing it,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (via MMAjunkie.com). “Now we know he’s not. That’s what an injury represents. He can’t do anything for a period of time so for sure just using logic there is no opportunity that Conor got better. There’s no opportunity to believe he’s going to be sharper in this one than he was in the last one. Conor was doing rehab, but Dustin Poirier was training for a world title fight. Just basic logic tells us Dustin is going to smoke him. Do we even need to see that? Does Conor need to put himself in that position?

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would be a tough sell for the UFC?