Miesha Tate issues statement following loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43: “I am not sad”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate issued a statement following her loss to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, saying “I am not sad.”

Tate lost a unanimous decision to Vieira in what was mostly a standup fight between two fighters who generally prefer to grapple with their opponents. Taking to her social media in the days following the loss, Tate issued a statement after her defeat to Vieira. In the statement, Tate admitted that she lost fair and square, but said she was happy with the improvements that she showed in the fight. Take a look at the full statement Tate shared.

“PERSPECTIVE IS KEY! 16 months ago this was me, birthing my 2nd child at home. Slide to the right and this was me on Saturday night fighting in the UFC main event for 5 rounds against a top 10 bantamweight & amazing woman @ketlenvieiraufc! I am not sad. For the first time in my career I went toe to toe for nearly all 25 minutes. I wasn’t desperate for takedowns like before,” Miesha Tate stated. “I lost the decision but I did things I’ve never done & I believe I showed a big improvement in my striking game. I think it was a close fight, I tried to push the action and I took damage for it in the later rounds but I don’t regret any of it! We simply cannot evolve unless we work to strengthen our weaknesses! #RememberThat I also couldn’t have lost to a sweeter more deserving woman so cheers to @ketlenvieiraufc please give this woman some love #UFC #MieshaTate #ESPN #ESPNMMA #BTS #UFCFightnight #MMA #competitive #momlife #momsofinstagram #homebirth #ufcvideo #goaldigger #cupcake #motivated #nevergiveup #mominfluencer #smile #optimist”

Who do you think the UFC should match up Miesha Tate with next after she lost to Ketlen Vieira by decision at UFC Vegas 43?