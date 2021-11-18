Miesha Tate confident she will dethrone Amanda Nunes in a rematch: ‘I will be the sniper to take her out’

Miesha Tate knows she will reclaim the bantamweight title and is confident she has all the tools to beat Amanda Nunes.

After Tate lost her title to Nunes and then dropped a decision to Raquel Pennington she announced her retirement from the sport in 2016. However, she returned back in July and scored a TKO win over Marion Reneau.

Now, Tate is set to headline UFC Vegas 43 against Ketlen Vieira where a win could earn her a rematch with Nunes for the belt. If she gets the title shot, Miesha Tate knows she’s better now and learned from the first fight that she will be the person to dethrone Nunes.

“I know that sometimes you only get one shot. When I take that shot at Amanda, it will be the perfect timing. I’ll have the perfect aim,” Tate said to ESPN. “I will be the sniper to take her out. But I’m not gonna jump the gun. I’m going to build my way into it and make sure I’m allowing my body the time to evolve, my mind, everything to be in that perfect form so that when I get to that title shot, I’ll be ready.”

Of course, Nunes first has to get past Julianna Pena at UFC 269. If she does, then perhaps the rematch does make sense as it would be a big fight between two big names in the sport and the division.

Tate enters her UFC Vegas 43 main event against Vieira as a slight underdog. Prior to the win over Reneau, she was on a five-year layoff. Vieira, meanwhile, is just 1-2 in her last three but remains one of the best bantamweights in the world and gets a well-known name in Tate.

