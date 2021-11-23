Colby Covington still believes he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, calls for trilogy match

Colby Covington still believes he beat UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, and he is calling for a trilogy match.

Covington and Usman met earlier this month in the main event of UFC 268 and the fight turned out to be a back-and-forth war, much like their first meeting back at UFC 245. In the first fight, Usman won the fight via fifth-round TKO. This time around, the fight was closer, but it was still Usman who ended up winning via unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards. But if you ask Covington, he should have been named as the fight’s winner.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington reaffirmed his belief that he should have won the decision in the rematch with Usman, and now he is calling for the two to fight in a trilogy.

“I clearly won that fight three to two. The third, fourth, and fifth round were my rounds – and even if you were looking on a different side of the scope, I think you could see me winning the first round too. It was very close and competitive. After ten rounds, the people see what happened. We fought two times. At the ten rounds, at the worst, I’m winning six rounds to four,” Covington said (via MMAjunkie.com). “So, I think there needs to be another fight, there’s needs to be a trilogy if he stays around, if he wants to stick around. After fighting me two times I think he realizes how serious I am and how bad I want that belt. So, I don’t know if he’s willing in that octagon like I am, and I’m gonna get my shot back at him – if he doesn’t retire first. He might retire and just go ride off into the sunset. But if not, I’m looking for that Marty trilogy.”

Do you think Colby Covington beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 and do you want to see a trilogy fight between them?