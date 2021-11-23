Matt Brown preparing for a ‘war’ against Bryan Barberena, eyes a violent KO by elbow or knee

Matt Brown is excited for his matchup against Bryan Barberena at UFC Vegas 44 on December 4.

When Brown got the fight offer, he admits he didn’t know a ton about Barberena. But, after watching tape on him, Brown began getting excited as he is expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

“I just play it one fight at a time but I get pretty excited when they call me to fight,” Bronw said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It’s hard to say no… I didn’t know who he was, I know he had some good fights, I shouldn’t say I didn’t know who he was, I more mean like I didn’t know who his record or all the guys he had fought. After watching his tape, this guy is a tough son of a b**ch, he has fought some tough guys. When I first heard his name I thought it would be easier than what I’m expecting now.”

Why Brown is so excited to fight Barberena is due to the fact he knows “Bam Bam” won’t back down. He’s expecting a back-and-forth war and knows it won’t be an easy night at the office.

Yet, for Matt Brown, why he’s confident he will beat Bryan Barberena is due to the fact Barberena likes to clinch and “Immortal” believes he will find a KO shot with either an elbow or knee.

“I’m always prepared for (a 15-minute war). Barberena has some really good skills and is known for being tough and a brawler and durable,” Brown said. “I’m definitely not expecting an easy night, but I’ve had enough fights that I know it doesn’t matter what you expect because anything can happen… I would imagine an elbow or a knee. He likes to clinch up and that’s my world. I’m pretty excited that I have a guy that is willing to engage with me.”

Although Brown is 40-years-old, he knows he has a lot of fight still left in him. He also believes he has more power now than he did earlier on his career which is why he believes he will find the KO shot on Barberena.

“I have more power than I’ve ever had in my career, I think my skills are getting better,” Brown explained. “My power and accuracy are a big difference, I’ve had more one-punch KOs in my career later in my career than earlier on. I know my power has come up a lot, a lot of it is that my technique is better.”

If Brown gets his hand raised, he isn’t sure where that puts him in the division. Yet, the hope is to get a high-profile opponent and possibly a main event fight if the UFC returns to his hometown of Columbus.

“I’m just trying to get back on a good winning streak. It just moves me towards the next fight. I’m not on a streak where I can call out top guys, so I just want to get some wins and get some high-profile fights. I heard the UFC is coming back to Columbus next year and I’d love to headline that card in my hometown,” Brown concluded.

