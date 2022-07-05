Miesha Tate expects title shot against Valentina Shevchenko with win over Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3: “If not me then who else?”

Miesha Tate believes she has a good chance of earning a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko if she can beat Lauren Murphy.

On July 16 at UFC Long Island, Miesha Tate will attempt to kickstart her run to another UFC title shot – but this time, she’s going to be doing so at flyweight.

Her aim is to knock off Lauren Murphy and potentially earn an automatic shot at current champion Valentina Shevchenko. While ‘Bullet’ is still the dominant queen of the division, her recent outing against Taila Santos raised a few eyebrows and led many to believe she isn’t invincible after all.

In a recent interview, Tate explained why she thinks beating Murphy could be enough to earn her a date with the champ.

“If not me then who else? If I go out and beat Lauren the way I intend to, really … I don’t want to jinx myself so I’m not going to say it, but just watch on the 16th and granted, I do what I feel like I’m going to do, I’m going to go out there and win. She’s going to be saying my name pretty often because if not me then who else? You know. Beating Lauren Murphy is a great feather in my cap. And yeah, former world champion. And I’m not here forever, let’s get this show on the road.”

“I want to fight Valentina. Lauren is a tough, gritty fighter, she’s ranked inside the top five. So it’d be a great win for me to put me in that top spot. And Valentina’s done a beautiful job of clearing everybody else out so the division is really wide open.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Can you picture a scenario in which Miesha Tate defeats Lauren Murphy and earns a shot at Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title?