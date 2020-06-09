Daniel Cormier says the UFC must find a way to “make it work” with Conor McGregor

UFC star Daniel Cormier believes that the promotion needs to find a way to make it work with the now retired Conor McGregor.

Cormier, who is rumored to be fighting Stipe Miocic later this year in the third fight of their heavyweight trilogy, has always been a big fan of McGregor’s work – although, as we all know, “DC” is also close friends with Conor’s biggest rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the most recent episode of his show with Ariel Helwani, Cormier spoke about how important it is for the Ultimate Fighting Championship to get back on the right track with the Irishman.

“It’s not worth risking losing [Conor McGregor] for the long term because you can’t make him happy right now.”@dc_mma and @arielhelwani agree UFC has got to “make it work” for McGregor in light of his recently announced retirement. pic.twitter.com/dwDpyxgFJp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 8, 2020

“Everything is just bigger when he competes, and the whole aspect of that is gone when he fights in front of no fans,” Cormier said. “So I get why there’s a little hesitancy there, but it’s not worth risking losing him for the long term because you can’t make him happy right now.

“They’ve gotta make it happen. Again, it’s not worth the penalty if he’s gonna walk away. It’s not worth it, you know, you’ve gotta make it work for him.”

While McGregor’s initial reason behind retiring again seemed to be that he wasn’t all too excited about MMA right now, it does appear as if there has been some kind of divide between “The Notorious” and Dana White.

As Cormier alluded to, Conor McGregor is easily the biggest star this sport has ever seen, and walking away from that kind of business wouldn’t be in the best interests of the UFC.

There’s certainly a lot of time for them to cut through the red tape and get a deal done, but the big question then turns towards who McGregor is going to end up fighting. There are plenty of options out there, but it may come down to who McGregor himself considers to be a viable opponent.

Are you with Daniel Cormier on this one?