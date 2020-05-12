Kamaru Usman reacts to Conor McGregor’s welterweight plans

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman has responded to Conor McGregor teasing a future move to the welterweight division.

McGregor unleashed a heated rant on Twitter on Monday, targeting multiple lightweight rivals in Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier. The Irish star wrapped this rant up by laying out plans for a move to welterweight once he’s conquered the lightweight division.

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

“After this division demolition job,” he wrote. “It is 170lbs.”

It did not take long for Usman, who currently rules over the UFC welterweight division, to respond to this comment from McGregor. He accused the former lightweight and featherweight champ of being inebriated.

You must be drunk texting again lol. Lay off that proper whisky bitch. #YoullDoNothin https://t.co/4FrOG7FksJ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 12, 2020

“You must be drunk texting again lol,” Usman wrote. “Lay off that proper whisky bitch. #YoullDoNothin.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he smashed fan favorite veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone to a TKO victory in just 40 seconds. That fight occurred in the welterweight division. Prior to that, he had not fought since he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

While McGregor has realized his best success at lightweight and featherweight, he has competed at welterweight three times previously: once against Cowboy, and twice against Nate Diaz. He’s gone 2-1 in those three contests.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, last fought in December, when he defeated his arch nemesis Colby Covington by TKO in the fifth round of an unforgettable welterweight war. At present, he doesn’t have a fight booked, though he is widely expected to defend his title against Jorge Masvidal next.

Do you think Conor McGregor would be in over his head in a matchup with Kamaru Usman, or would the Irish star make history by becoming a three-weight UFC champion?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.