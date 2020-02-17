Michel Pereira takes shot at ‘chicken’ Diego Sanchez

Michael Pereira is not happy with the way his fight with Diego Sanchez ended.

The pair fought in the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC Rio Rancho card on ESPN+. After seemingly winning the first two rounds, Pereira was disqualified in the third after landing he landed an illegal knee and Sanchez declared himself unable to continue fighting.

In the wake of this fight, some members of the MMA community have criticized Sanchez for taking the easy way out of the fight and gaming the system for a win. It seems Pereira shares those opinions.

In a recent post to Instagram, Pereira took a pretty savage shot at his Rio Rancho rival.

For context, Sanchez did an interesting rooster strut in the moments before the fight began. Pereira says his foe entered the Octagon like a rooster, but left it like a chicken.

“Diego Sanchez entered the Octagon like a rooster and left it by a chicken,” Pereira wrote in the caption for his post.

With his DQ loss to Sanchez, Michel Pereira falls onto a two-fight skid, having experienced an upset loss to short-notice replacement Tristan Connelly in his next most recent fight. Prior to that, he made his UFC debut with a violent knockout of English veteran Danny “Hot Chocolate” Roberts.

At present, it’s not clear what’s next for Pereira, though the 26-year-old Brazilian has stated he’s hoping for a future fight with Conor McGregor.

Who do you want to see him fight next?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/17/2020.