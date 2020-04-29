Michael Johnson among fighters added to UFC cards on May 13 and May 16

Veteran UFC lightweight Michael Johnson is among the new fighters who have been added to the upcoming cards on May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Two weeks ago, UFC president Dana White revealed the promotion’s plan to go ahead with three cards on May 9, 13, and 16 in Jacksonville. The UFC has been trying for weeks to get its show back on the road despite the coronavirus pandemic, and very soon the Octagon will touch down in sunny Florida. Since the cards were announced, a number of new fights have been trickling out in the media, and now we have some more for both cards.

On the May 13 UFC card, Michael Johnson will take on Thiago Moises in a lightweight bout. Also on the card, Bobby Green takes on Omar Morales. Combate was the first to break the news of both of these matchups. It’s worth noting that Johnson and Morales were both previously scheduled to fight at the old UFC 249 card that was canceled.

On the May 16 UFC card, a number of new fights were revealed by Combate. These bouts are a heavyweight fight between Don’Tale Mayes and Rodrigo Nascimento, a women’s flyweight bout between Cortney Casey and Mara Romero Borella, and a lightweight bout between Giga Chikadze and Mike Davis. Also revealed by MMAjunkie.com is a featherweight bout between Nate Landwehr and Darren Elkins.

It was previously revealed that Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira and Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem would headline the two UFC Fight Night events. The May 9 card is full and the May 13 and May 16 cards continue to fill up as the UFC looks to have its show back on the road in just a few days from now. Look for more fights to continue being revealed for these cards in the next couple of days.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/29/2020.