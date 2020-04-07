Odds released for all 12 UFC 249 fights

The sportsbooks have released the full card betting odds for UFC 249 after Dana White announced the new card that will take place at a location TBD.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world, White has been adamant this whole time that the show will go on for the UFC. Indeed, the promotion announced a full slate of 12 fights on Monday, including a terrific main event for the interim UFC lightweight title between top contenders Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. No location has been released yet, but White says he has a spot set up that will house the event, albeit with no fans.

Soon after the complete card was revealed, the sportsbooks released the betting odds for all 12 fights on the card. Take a look at them below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC 249 Opening Odds

Tony Ferguson -170

Justin Gaethje +145

Rose Namajunas -185

Jessica Andrade +145

Greg Hardy -200

Yorgan de Castro +160

Vicente Luque -175

Niki Price +150

Calvin Kattar -155

Jeremy Stephens +115

Francis Ngannou -303

Jairzinho Rozenstruik +225

Ronaldo Souza -175

Uriah Hall +135

Alexander Hernandez -300

Omar Morales +250

Marlon Vera -125

Ray Borg +105

Michael Johnson -275

Khama Worthy +235

Sijara Eubanks -155

Sarah Moras +135

Ryan Spann -275

Sam Alvey +235

While fans are certainly disappointed the main event between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ferguson fell through, the replacement fight featuring Gaethje is sure to be a banger. Ferguson is currently riding a 12-fight win streak while Gaethje has won his last three fights in a row. Both men are known for their violent tendencies inside he cage, but given Ferguson’s long win streak he opened as a small betting favorite at UFC 249.

The co-main event features a rematch between Namajunas and Andrade after the pair fought last May at UFC 237. Andrade won that fight with a slam KO to win the belt but dropped her belt to Weili Zhang the next fight. As for Namajunas, she hasn’t fought in nearly a year. Despite losing the first fight, Namajunas is the betting favorite in the rematch at UFC 249, which may come as a bit of a surprise at first glance.

There are also a number of other interesting fights on the card including a heavyweight banger between top contenders Rozenstruik and Ngannou, who opened as a sizeable betting favorite here. Ngannou has won his last three fights by knockout while Rozenstruik has won all four of his UFC fights, so perhaps the bout is closer than the odds suggest.

Who do you like for a bet considering the newly-released betting odds for UFC 249?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/7/2020.