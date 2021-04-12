Michael Chandler wants to fight at UFC 262 and UFC 264

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler revealed his ambitious plan of fighting Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 and then Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Chandler is currently set to take on Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15. Chandler recently said in an interview that, assuming a win over “Do Bronx,” he wants to fight McGregor by the year’s end. However, with McGregor now suggesting that his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 could be off due to Poirier bringing to the public eye McGregor’s non-donation to his charity “The Good Fight Foundation,” it’s possible that this fight could be in jeopardy. McGregor himself said as much on Twitter say, suggesting that he will be looking at other options for UFC 264.

If that’s the case, then we know that Chandler is willing to step in on short notice. Taking to his social media on Monday, the former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC contender suggested that he could fight Oliveira for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 262, and then make a quick turnaround and take on McGregor in the UFC 264 headliner.

May 15 and July 10…book it! #backtoback

Chandler earned his vacant UFC lightweight title shot after knocking out Dan Hooker in the co-main event of UFC 257. Prior to that win, he had beaten Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw by knockout in Bellator. On the same night that Chandler knocked out Hooker, Poirier knocked out McGregor in the main event. But when the UFC decided to book the trilogy between Chandler and McGregor, the promotion gave Chandler and Oliveira the title shot instead. While Chandler has his hands full with “Do Bronx” on May 15, it appears as though he’s already getting prepared for July 10 just in case McGregor is available.

