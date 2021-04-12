Julia Budd expects to earn rematch with Cris Cyborg after Bellator 257, knows fight “would be a different outcome”

Julia Budd believes she can earn a rematch with Cris Cyborg if she beats Dayana Silva at Bellator 257.

On Friday night, Budd will welcome the Contender Series veteran to Bellator in an interesting fight. The Canadian is set for her second fight since losing her belt to Cyborg and thought about holding out for a title shot but is eager to fight again.

“I have studied her style and she tends to stand more and more now,” Budd said to BJPENN.com. “I think I match up great with my striking, wrestling. I’m well-rounded and I’m excited to show my skills on Friday. I’ve also been training for five rounds for so many years, I know I can push a hard pace over 15 minutes.

“It crossed my mind. I am excited about this fight against Danya Silva after looking into it,” Budd continued. “I thought about holding out for a title shot but I want to fight as much as possible. I’m excited to get in there.”

If Budd does beat Silva on Friday, she knows there is no question she would deserve a title shot. The 37-year-old knows Cat Zingano had an impressive win, but given the fact she defended her belt three times, she knows she deserves a rematch if Cris Cyborg beats Leslie Smith on May 21.

“No, I deserve the rematch. I think I deserved an immediate rematch the second I lost the first fight,” Budd said. “Cat is also right there and Bellator will be looking at what kind of statement we make. Again, I’m excited to get in there, do what I do and a win sets me up for a title shot.”

If Julia Budd does end up fighting Cyborg later this year, the Canadian is confident the fight would be much different. She knows what she did wrong against the champ and believes it s a few minor adjustments which would propel her to the win.

“Whenever Bellator decides. I don’t expect the fight to be too far away if we both win and come out with no injuries,” Budd concluded. “I’ve also watched that fight back so many times and think it’s a few technical errors I made. The rematch would be a different outcome.”

