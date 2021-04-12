Conor McGregor’s manager blasts Dustin Poirier for “low move” of going public about donation money, “The Diamond” responds

Audie Attar, the manager of Conor McGregor, has blasted Dustin Poirier for going public about McGregor not donating to the Good Fight Foundation.

Ahead of McGregor and Poirier’s rematch at UFC 257, the Irishman confirmed he would be donating $500k to Poirier’s charity. However, on Sunday night, “The Diamond” revealed on social media that McGregor never donated. Yet, for the Irishman, he claims he never heard of where the money would be going.

Since Poirier took to social media to call out McGregor, the two have been going back and forth and Attar believes The Diamond did a low move of going public.

Dustin! Why you frontin? Did you forget the face to face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC?

Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man https://t.co/o458biivaL — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) April 12, 2021

“Dustin! Why you frontin? Did you forget the face to face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC? Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man,” Attar tweeted backing up his client, Conor McGregor.

To no surprise, Dustin Poirier responded to Attar’s tweet. He claims his foundation reached out to McGregor and his team several times but heard no reply after the fight. The Diamond also told Attar to not act tough on Twitter.

His team hasn't responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don't get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

“His team hasn’t responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don’t get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol,” Poirier responded about McGregor’s lack of donation.

There is no question this is not a good look for Conor McGregor if he ended up not donating the $500k to charity he promised. However, all this trash-talk will only hype up their trilogy fight on July 10 assuming they do end up fighting after the Irishman claimed the fight was off earlier on Monday.

What do you make of Audie Attar, the manager of Conor McGregor blasting Dustin Poirier?