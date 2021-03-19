Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira opening betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming vacant UFC lightweight title bout between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

The UFC officially announced this week that Chandler and Oliveira will meet in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15, with the vacant UFC lightweight belt up for grabs. That became possible once former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmaomedov officially retired. With Chandler vs. Oliveira now official, the sportsbooks have released the opening odds for the fight. Check out the opening odds for the UFC 262 headliner (via BetOnline).

Opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler via @betonline_ag Oliveira -155

Chandler +135 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 19, 2021

UFC Odds

Charles Oliveira -155

Michael Chandler +135

Oliveira opened as a -155 betting favorite, meaning a $155 bet would win you $100. Chandler opened as a +135 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $135.

Oliviera (30-8, 1 NC) is the No. 3 ranked lightweight in the UFC. The 31-year-old Brazilian has been in the UFC since 2010 but is only finally starting to reach his potential as a mixed martial artist. He’s won eight straight fights, including a lopsided decision over Tony Ferguson in his last outing to earn this shot at the vacant title. Oliveira’s got the best submissions in the game and, with improved striking skills, he’s become extremely dangerous at 155lbs. He’s done everything to earn a title shot and UFC gave it to him.

Chandler (22-5) is the No. 4 ranked lightweight in the UFC. The 34-year-old American is coming off of three straight wins by knockout over Dan Hooker, Benson Henderson, and Sidney Outlaw. The KO win over Hooker in his Octagon debut was incredible and it was the kind of dominant showing that he needed in order to impress the UFC brass and earn this title shot over a number of other veterans including Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

Who is your money on in this fight between Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira?