UFC 261: ‘Usman vs Masvidal 2’ Ticket Information

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released ticket details for the upcoming UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal PPV event next month.

The highly anticipated rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal will serve as the main event of a stacked fight card, one that features three title fights in total. Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade and Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas will also feature on what is surely going to be a very important night for the promotion.

One of the primary reasons for that, of course, is because this is set to be the first event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that will have a full crowd in attendance.

With just over a month to go until fight night, the UFC has released some preliminary details for those hoping to be there live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

“Members of UFC Fight Club (join here) can scoop them up this Wednesday (March 24) at 3 p.m. ET, while subscribers to the UFC Newsletter (sign up through UFC.com) can get theirs on Thursday (March 25) starting at 10 a.m. ET. The general public won’t be able to join the party until Friday (March 26) at 10 a.m. ET.”

There are plenty of differing views with regards to fans coming back into arenas. Some feel as if it is just too soon, whereas others are surprised it hasn’t happened already.

The COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has obviously played a huge role in this for the UFC but the one big lingering question revolves around the protocols that will be put in place.

With that being said, it’s almost impossible not to get excited about this fight card.

Will you be hoping to attend UFC 261 in person? If so, what restrictions are you hoping will be put in place to ensure a safe night of fights for all in attendance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!