Michael Chandler sends a message to Dustin Poirier: “I finish him within the first two rounds”

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler sent a message to Dustin Poirier, predicting that he will “finish him within the first two rounds.”

Chandler knocked out Dan Hooker in brutal fashion in the co-main event of UFC 257. When it comes to making an impression in your UFC debut, it can’t get any better than what Chandler did. It sure looked like Chandler was going to be the star of the night, but Poirier went and outdid him with a crazy KO over Conor McGregor in the main event. Chandler and Poirier were both rewarded with $50,000 bonuses for their victories, and it’s possible both men will next fight each other for the vacant title.

Speaking to TMZ Sports following UFC 257, Chandler said that his goal is to become the UFC champion, and right now, Poirier is the man in his way. That’s why Chandler wanted to send a message to his rival and let him know that he’s waiting for him. And if and when they do fight, Chandler says, he’s going to knock Poirier out.

“I think you see very similar shades of myself and Dan Hooker. I’m going to put Poirier on his back foot. I’m going to push him up against the fence. He’s going to be fighting off of his back foot. He’s not going to ever engage me. He’s not going to ever put pressure on me or put me against the cage where he is most dangerous. And I’m going to throw punches in bunches. He’s going to be very surprised with my power, I think I finish him within the first two rounds,” Chandler said.

Stay tuned as we are very likely going to find out who wins the ‘Dustin Poirier sweepstakes’ in the coming weeks, and who gets to fight him for the vacant belt.

Who do you think wins a fight between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier?