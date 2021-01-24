UFC 257 Bonus Report: Michael Chandler pockets $50k for KO of Dan Hooker

The Octagon remained on Fight Island for tonight’s UFC 257 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier.

The highly anticipated lightweight rematch proved to be a story of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Michael Chandler made his first Octagon appearance a memorable one by scoring a sensational first round knockout victory over Dan Hooker.

The rest of the UFC 257 fight card also delivered with some memorable scraps and jaw-dropping finishes.

Following the conclusion of the event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Michael Chandler picked up an extra $50k for his spectacular first round finish of perennial contender Dan Hooker. The victory served as the former Bellator champions third in a row, as he had previously scored knockout wins over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw.

Performance of the night: Dustin Poirier earned an extra $50k for his upset victory over Conor McGregor in tonight’s main event. ‘The Diamond’ finished the Irishman in the second round with some nasty ground and pound.

Performance of the night: Makhmud Muradov picked up an extra $50k for his third round TKO victory over Andrew Sanchez.

Performance of the night: Marina Rodriguez earned an extra $50k for her second round TKO victory over Amanda Ribas.

