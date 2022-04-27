Michael Chandler says Tony Ferguson “still extremely dangerous” despite recent losing streak: “He’s a tougher puzzle than Justin Gaethje”

By
Josh Evanoff
-
Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler isn’t taking his matchup with Tony Ferguson lightly.

The former Bellator lightweight champion is back for the first time since his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. Their bout was one of the best of 2021, but it did send Chandler to his second loss in a row. He had previously lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 in May 2021 in a battle for the vacant lightweight title.

As a result, he decided to take a step back in competition. The 35-year-old is now set to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 next week. Like Chandler, ‘El Cucuy’ is also riding a losing streak. However, all three losses were in an extremely lopsided fashion.

Despite the three-fight losing streak, Michael Chandler isn’t taking his fight with Ferguson lightly. The UFC lightweight contender discussed the matchup on the DC and RC podcast. While he noted that Ferguson has lost his last few fights badly, in some ways, he’s still a more difficult matchup than Justin Gaethje.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Tony Ferguson
Image Credit: UFC

“Tony Ferguson has always been a perennial top guy. We’re only a couple of years removed from that illustrious 12-fight win streak that he was on when he looked unbeatable, possibly could’ve even beaten Khabib… I see Tony Ferguson as a guy who is still extremely dangerous, still always performs well even when he runs into the toughest guys in the division. When you’re fighting the toughest guys in the division, you’re going to take losses.”

Michael Chandler continued, “Justin Gaethje was somewhat predictable. We knew he was going to go out there and throw those punches and leg kicks like we’ve seen Justin Gaethje do for the last decade. Tony Ferguson on the other hand, is a harder puzzle to solve. You never know what he’s going to do. The man is a certified lunatic inside the cage and we love him for it.”

What do you think about Michael Chandler’s matchup with Tony Ferguson at UFC 274?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Charles Oliveira says Justin Gaethje is “coming up with a lot of bulls**t” ahead of UFC 274 title fight
  2. Check out the official trailer for UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (Video)
  3. Michael Bisping responds after Jake Paul claims he would knock him out “worse than Hendo”
  4. Michael Bisping responds after finding a spot on Jake Paul’s “hit list”
  5. Daniel Cormier shoots down proposed Jake Paul vs. Michael Bisping boxing match: “Fight Anderson Silva instead”