Dominick Cruz names four fighters he’s interested in facing next, including rematching Henry Cejudo

Dominick Cruz has four names in mind for his next fight and one is a rematch with Henry Cejudo.

Cruz has not fought since UFC 269 when he defeated Pedro Munhoz by decision to extend his win streak to two. He does not have his next fight booked but the seventh-ranked contender has his eye on anyone ranked above him or the rematch with Cejudo.

“Let’s call it what it is, but the bottom line is, no one deserves any of these titles, you have to earn them and I’ve earned those things. I got to keep adding to the things I’ve done and I want to compete against the best,” Cruz said to The Schmo. “Now, the people who are calling me out underneath the division, who’s calling them out and why aren’t they listening to the people calling them out that are underneath the,? Well, cause they want to move up. Same thing I want to do.

“I want to move up. Give me somebody in the top five, give me an Aldo, give me a Petr Yan, give me Aljamain Sterling,” Cruz continued. “You know what, give me the rematch with Cejudo when he gets his s**t together. I don’t care, like let me be the first person he faces until he gets right back in the division. I got no beef with him.”

As Dominick Cruz says, he wants someone ranked above him so he can get closer to another title shot. The goal for him is to reclaim the bantamweight title and that starts with fighting one of those people in the very near future.

“This year, I’m ready, I’ve been training nonstop. I just want to face somebody who is above me in the division not underneath me on the ladder,” Cruz concluded. “I’ve been fighting for a long time, I don’t deserve anything but moving up the ladder doesn’t sound like anything but logic.”

Who would you like to see Dominick Cruz fight next?

