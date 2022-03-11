ONE Championship Results: John Lineker KO’s Bibiano Fernandes, Thanh Le destroys Garry Tonon (Videos)

In Singapore on Friday, March 11th, two ONE Championship bouts concluded with Thanh Le and John Lineker being victorious.

With his featherweight title on the line Thanh Le proceeded to knock Garry Tonon out cold in under a minute. Le, will receive a $50K bonus for the finish, which you can see below:

Lights OUT! 💡@ThanhLeMMA 🇻🇳🇺🇸 uncorks a looping right hand on Garry Tonon to close the show and retain his ONE Featherweight World Title! #ONELightsOut pic.twitter.com/GAM5Mn1BlB — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 11, 2022

John Lineker in the co-main event challenged Bibiano Fernandes for bantamweight gold. It was Lineker who landed a vicious left hand, flooring Fernandes, leaving him nearly unconscious, following up with a punch to force the referee to call the fight. Victory belonged to the former UFC fighter in Lineker, as well as a $50K bonus.

You could hear that through the screen 😱 @johnlineker 🇧🇷 knocks out Bibiano Fernandes with a left-handed HAMMER in Round 2 to become the new ONE bantamweight king! 👑 #ONELightsOut pic.twitter.com/WNRe1lR0FS — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 11, 2022

In the post-fight interview Lineker commented:

“Bibiano will forever be a champion. A tough guy, caught me on the chin and knocked me down but I recovered, believed in my potential, believed in my hands, hands of stone, and had this beautiful victory.”

Matin Nguyen was to defeat Kirill Gorobets in the third round.

Alex Silva, who had back to back victories in 2021 met Adrian Mattheis, but it was Mattheis who came out the victor after a second round stoppage by the referee.

The complete ONE Championship:Lights Out results can be found below:

Thanh Le defeats Garry Tonon via KO – Round 1, 0:56

John Lineker defeats Bibiano Fernandes via TKO – Round 2, 3:40

Martin Nguyen defeats Kirill Gorobets via TKO – Round 3, 2:18

Adrian Mattheis defeats Alex Silva via TKO – Round 2, 0:05

Eko Roni Saputra defeats Chan Chan Rothana via submission Round 1, 1:34

Muay Thai

Iman Barlow defeats Daniela Lopez via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 1, 1:39

Liam Nolan defeats Kim Kyung Lock via TKO – Round 1, 1:02

Kickboxing

Iraj Azizpour defeats Ismael Londt via TKO – Round 2, 2:01

Zhang Peimian defeats John Tonna via TKO – Round 2, 2:11

Lin Heqin defeats Milagros Lopez via unanimous decision

Share your thoughts on the ONE Championship results in the comments section PENN Nation!