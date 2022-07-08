Michael Chandler performs “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears on The Masked Singer (Video)

Michael Chandler has performed ‘Baby One More Time’ by Britney Spears on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Chandler is in the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings and is looking forward to another title shot.

Chandler, 36, (23-7 MMA) last fought in May of this year at UFC 274 where he defeated Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) by knockout in the second round. Prior to the victory ‘Iron’ was coming off of 2 losses to Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in November of 2021 and Charles Oliveira (33-8) in May of 2021.

Apparently the lightweight fighter has another side to him, that being a singer & dancer.

Chandler took to ‘Instagram‘ to share a video of his performance on ‘The Masked Singer’. See that below courtesy of Nicole Bosco:

Michael Chandler was singing Britney Spears on The Masked Singer Live in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/SYmEAB16yY — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) July 7, 2022

Chandler was brought on stage as a part of ‘The Masked Singer Live‘ performance in Nashville, part of a world tour based on the popular TV series. Celebrities dress up in costume and sing for the crowd, and judges must try and guess who the celebrity is.

‘Iron’ entered the stage dressed as a robot (?) and was singing and dancing to ‘Baby One More Time’ by Britany Spears. The fighter was unmasked by singer Natasha Bedingfield, revealing his identity and the crowd erupted at the Ryman auditorium.

Perhaps Chandler has another career as a singer/dancer once he retires from MMA.

As for what’s next for Chandler in the UFC – a few names have been thrown out as to who he could meet in the Octagon next – that being Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA), Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA), Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA), or Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA).

Did you enjoy Chandler’s performance on ‘The Masked Singer’? Who would you like to see ‘Iron’ get into the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

