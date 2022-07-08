Islam Makhachev accepts “easy money” fight with Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev is accepting an ‘easy money’ fight with Michael Chandler.

Makhachev (22-1 MMA) has a stellar record of 10 wins in a row, the latest being against Bobby Green (29-13 MMA) in February of this year.

Chandler (23-7 MMA) has won 4 of his last 6 fights, the latest win coming against Tony Ferguson (25-7 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year.

Chandler posted to his ‘Instagram’ story a callout to Islam saying:

“Hey, Charles, do your thing, bro. Wait till Conor comes back, do your thing, you deserve it. On a couple fight win streak, smashing through everybody. Why don’t you sit out? Wait for Conor to come back, I’ll keep the division warm, I’ll keep the division going. I’ll fight Islam next, I’ll fight Islam next for the title. And then whenever you get your so-called superfight, do your thing, get it out of your system, then you can come back to our division. See you at the top.”

Makhachev took to ‘Twitter‘ accepting the fight tweeting:

“Easy money…title is the goal, no matter who. Let’s go (Michael Chandler)”

It was Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) who missed his weight at UFC 274 this past May and even though he defeated Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA), he was stripped of his belt.

Following the victory, Oliveira called out former UFC champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) for his next challenge in the Octagon.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev vs Michael Chandler battle it out for the lightweight title?

