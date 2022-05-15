Evander Holyfield’s son Evan suffers shocking knockout loss at TrillerVerz 5 (Video)

Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan, suffered a stunning knockout loss at TrillerVerz 5.

Evan went one-on-one with Jurmain McDonald on May 14. This was supposed to be another stepping stone in the young career of Evan. Clearly, McDonald didn’t get the memo.

Early in the fight, McDonald connected with a clean right hand that Evan never saw coming. Evan wasn’t even allowed to beat the 10-count as the referee felt that by eight, he didn’t have a chance in the fight.

This is the first loss in the pro boxing career of Evan. He was 9-0 going into his bout with McDonald. What makes the loss even more shocking is that McDonald had a journeyman record of 6-5 going into the clash.

Holyfield was a massive -10,000 betting favorite going into the fight with McDonald. Anyone who made that bet is living large right now.

Evan took to his Twitter account to make it clear that he plans on getting back on the horse.

Blessed to be in good health, and that was good shot no cap! Hope I didn’t disappoint too many folk, but I promise I’ll make up for it. Definitely still have my sights on being world champion! — Evan Holyfield (@ChiefHoly) May 15, 2022

It’s a tough setback for Evan but as he mentioned, he has no plans of packing it in so soon. He’ll need to make some serious adjustments, however.

It’ll be interesting to see if his father will encourage him to keep going as suffering a knockout loss this early in a boxing career isn’t a good sign.

Do you think Evan Holyfield can bounce back and have a solid career?

