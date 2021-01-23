Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker share their picks for ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ at UFC 257

Lightweight standouts Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker have shared their picks for tonight’s ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ fight at UFC 257.

Chandler and Hooker are set to collide in the co-headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event, which is immediately followed by the aforementioned ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ rematch.

Both fights are pivotal for the lightweight rankings and an impressive performance at UFC 257 could result in a future fight with reigning division champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While Michael Chandler is clearly focused on making the most of his Octagon debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257, the former Bellator champion did find time to share a prediction for tonight’s ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ headliner.

“If I’m a betting man, I’ve still got to put my money on Conor,” Chandler told MMAFighting. “Just because he’s got this big time aura about him. A Conor fight week and preparing to fight Conor on Conor’s terms, Conor’s hype, stepping into the cage against Conor, that’s his wheelhouse. Even the first time that Poirier did it, it wasn’t close to what it is now.

“The mystique of the combat sports icon that Conor McGregor is and the aura that he brings to that UFC Octagon. We will see if he can last those first two rounds, we’re going to have a really good fight late in round two and round three, round four and round five. I’m going to grab some popcorn and watch cage side and expect to fight the winner.”

As for Dan Hooker, ‘The Hangman‘ also believes ‘The Diamond’ has a chance, but is ultimately taking Conor McGregor to emerge victorious again like Michael Chandler.

“I give him a good chance,” Hooker said of Poirier. “I think so much has changed, especially in Dustin Poirier’s game since that first fight. I feel like he’s developed so much. He is the most durable guy. Hands down he’s the most durable guy in the division. His cardio and his gas tank are on another level.

“In my opinion, skill for skill, technique for technique, I feel like Conor McGregor’s the most talented, the most technically sound fighter in the division with the champion retired,” Hooker said.

What do you think of the predictions from Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker regarding tonight’s ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ rematch at UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!