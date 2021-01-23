Justin Gaethje shares his prediction for ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ at UFC 257

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has shared his prediction for tonight’s highly anticipated ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ fight at UFC 257.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to collide for a second time in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi. The pair first collided at UFC 178 in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Justin Gaethje, who suffered a submission loss to reigning lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in his most recent effort at UFC 254, weighed in on ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ matchup in a recent interview with Helen Yee.

“I don’t know. This is two really high level fighters now. Conor is really good and I do see him probably winning.” Gaethje said. “I don’t know, it will be interesting to see if Dustin rises to the occasion.”

Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA) and Dustin Poirier previously squared off in April of 2018, with ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious by way of fourth round TKO. So, ‘The Highlight’ is not underestimating Poirier’s skillset.

Still, Gaethje is ultimately rolling with the former two-division champ in Conor McGregor ahead of tonight’s rematch citing the Irishman’s mindset as a key factor.

“I don’t think that’s an issue. What’s different is their mindsets because of the places they are, the places they have gone since then. They are much different people since that (first) fight. That will be interesting to see.”

Justin Gaethje has been linked to a bout with streaking division contender Charles Oliveira next. However, ‘Do Bronx’ and his team have remained adamant that they have no interest in fighting ‘The Highlight’ at this time.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are expected to make their respective walks to the Octagon around 11pm CST this evening.

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje that Conor McGregor will “probably” defeat Dustin Poirier for second time this evening at UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!