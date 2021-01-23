Henry Cejudo shares bold predictions for ‘Chandler vs. Hooker’ and ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 2’ at UFC 257

Henry Cejudo has shared some bold predictions for tonight’s ‘Chandler vs. Hooker’ and ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 2’ fights at UFC 257.

The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo ( MMA), took to Twitter with the following video discussing tonight’s two key lightweight bouts.

‘Triple C’ initially began by dissecting the UFC 257 co-main event between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

Hooker (20-9 MMA) will enter UFC 257 looking to rebound, this after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing. Prior to that setback, ‘The Hangman’ had strung together three straights wins which included a brutal knockout of James Vick.

Meanwhile, Chandler (21-5 MMA) will make his UFC debut after scoring back-to-back knockouts in his most recent Bellator appearances. In his most recent effort back in August, Michael needed just over two minutes to finish former UFC champion Benson Henderson.

Here is what Henry Cejudo had to say on Chandler vs. Hooker:

“Let’s start off with the co-main event. We’ve got Michael Chandler versus Dan Hooker. Typically I do go for the wrestler, I really do. But, Michael Chandler does not wrestle. We have to credit what they are doing in Kiwi land and so for that reason I am going for the Hooker.”

All the King does is speak facts! These are my bets for the #ufc257 use code: TRIPLEC to get your 50% bonus match @realmybookie 🤴🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/IGF9mmwH2g — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 23, 2021

Henry Cejudo then proceeded to discuss tonight’s UFC 257 main event rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

“Main event the ‘McTapper’ versus Dustin Poirier. I’m going to have to go with the ‘McTapper’ man. As much as I don’t want him to win, he’s got it in him. There’s a reason he is fighting Poirier for the second time. He’s got better striking, he’s a better counter puncher and I really do think he is going to finish (Poirier) in the first minute or for sure the first round.”

