Dan Hooker knows he could fight Conor McGregor next with a win over Chandler and the perfect callout

Dan Hooker wanted on UFC 257 for one specific reason, a chance to fight Conor McGregor next time out.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Hooker is set to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC. For the “Hangman” he says to be on this card will only help him moving forward as he knows there will be a ton of eyes on him.

“That is an awesome fight, it is a huge card to kick off the year,” Hooker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Fighting on any Conor McGregor you will get a whole lot more eyes. It is a massive opportunity for me to go out there and make a statement in front of a whole new fanbase.”

Not only will there be more eyes on him, but Dan Hooker knows with a win, the chances of fighting Conor McGregor next time out increase significantly.

“That is an option (to fight Conor McGregor next). I would be lying if I said I didn’t see that opportunity when I took this fight,” Hooker added. “My fight is the backup for the main event, it is a funny time, it is a funny sport. If that option became available to step in to do five rounds against either of those two guys, I got two hands sky high for that.”

Not only would a big win over Chandler put McGregor on notice, but Dan Hooker knows he has to make the perfect callout. He has taken notice of what Khabib Nurmagomedov did at UFC 205 calling the Irishman a chicken. So, calling out the Irishman just before he makes the walk will give him no choice to respond if he wins.

“You already know I do, I already got names. As usual, those names will come in my post-fight interview,” Hooker concluded. “There is one thing I’m not and that is scared to call names or call people out. Get the job done, shoot my shot, and line myself up another fight.”

