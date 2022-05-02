Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza 2: “I think it’s going to be a stoppage”

Michael Bisping is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Rose Namajunas vs Carla Exparza 2.

It will be this coming Saturday, May 7th at UFC 274 that the long-awaited rematch between Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) and UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-4 MMA) will take place in the co-main event.

The two previously met back in the cage in December of 2014 at ‘The Ultimate Fighter 20’ finale, where it was Carla defeating Rose by submission (rear-naked choke).

In speaking on ‘BT Sport‘, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Rose vs Carla:

“Look at what Rose Namajunas has done, what she’s become. I mean, she is poetry in motion, I love watching her fight. I love the footwork, I love the striking, I love the mental approach, the composure. Everything that you want to see from a fighter, Rose Namajunas has… Carla Esparza, she’s gotta do what she did the first time. She’s gotta rely on the wrestling, that’s the way she does it… She has got that wrestling, she has got that equalizer. If she can take her down and control her, it could be a very tough night at the office.”

Continuing Michael Bisping shared his prediction on who will win:

“Namajunas, as I said, on the feet, is poetry in motion… With Trevor Wittman, who’s one of the best strategic minds in the sport, they’re gonna come up with the perfect game plan… I got Rose Namajunas winning, I think it’s gonna be a stoppage. We’ll say round number tres (three).”

So there you have it – Michael Bisping is picking Rose for the win. Who will you be betting on ‘Thug’ Rose or the ‘Cookie Monster’?